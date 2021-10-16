Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $124,461.64 and $2,078.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00026280 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

