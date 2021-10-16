Polar Market Cap Reaches $341,538.03 (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Polar has a market capitalization of $341,538.03 and approximately $35,230.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

