Contrasting Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and InterContinental Hotels Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.19 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -58.19 InterContinental Hotels Group $2.39 billion 5.38 -$260.00 million $0.31 226.58

Travel + Leisure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InterContinental Hotels Group. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterContinental Hotels Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Travel + Leisure and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 3 0 2.75 InterContinental Hotels Group 3 6 6 0 2.20

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus price target of $71.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central. The company was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.