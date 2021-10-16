Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

