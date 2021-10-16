Katana Capital Limited (KAT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 11th

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

