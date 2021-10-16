Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

CMMB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $168.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,526,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

