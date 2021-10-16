Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Position Reduced by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,220 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ceragon Networks worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $7,568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 366,245 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

