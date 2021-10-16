Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ceragon Networks worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.