Algert Global LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 47.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,537. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

