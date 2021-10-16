Algert Global LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZDGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the second quarter worth $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zedge by 688.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zedge in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $239,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $218,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

