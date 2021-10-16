Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $50,833,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $37,655,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $18,891,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.