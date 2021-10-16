Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $671,000 in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Novan, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

