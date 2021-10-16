Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 38.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $112.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

