APG Asset Management N.V. Has $29.95 Million Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

