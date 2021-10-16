APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 423,100 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,511.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $35,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $116.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

