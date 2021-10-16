APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 7,700 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.23% of Coupa Software worth $37,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $90,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.98.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

