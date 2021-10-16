Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 200,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,986,473. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.