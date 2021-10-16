Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $2,129,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

