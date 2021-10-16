Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,485 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $639.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.