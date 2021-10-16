Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Energizer reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.