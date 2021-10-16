Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price at $5.31

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

CHRRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.