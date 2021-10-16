Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

