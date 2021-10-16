Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.38 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.03.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.