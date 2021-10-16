Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Holdings Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 65.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

