Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

