Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

