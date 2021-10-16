QS Investors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

ADSK stock opened at $291.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average is $294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.