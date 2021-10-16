QS Investors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $239.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $240.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

