10,900 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

