QS Investors LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 125.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 374,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $42.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

