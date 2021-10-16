Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

