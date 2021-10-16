Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 20,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 22.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 36.7% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average is $254.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.17.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

