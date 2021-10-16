QS Investors LLC Sells 10,124 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $182.97 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.