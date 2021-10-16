Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.63.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ares Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

