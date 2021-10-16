L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Up 173.3% in September

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.00 on Friday. L&F Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

