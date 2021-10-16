Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 185.4%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $44.56 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
