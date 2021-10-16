Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Up 167.7% in September

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

