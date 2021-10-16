Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HENOY stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.