Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HENOY stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

