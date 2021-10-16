California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Trimble worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

