California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 81,501 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,501 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $44,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,591,000 after acquiring an additional 649,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.