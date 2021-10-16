CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $46,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.