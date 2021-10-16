California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,299 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $47,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

