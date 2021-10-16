California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Ventas worth $48,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

