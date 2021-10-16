California Public Employees Retirement System Has $50.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $50,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

