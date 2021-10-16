Ossiam Buys Shares of 6,130 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,916 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,231 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.