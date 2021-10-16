Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 12.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.