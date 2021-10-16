Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $68.67

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

