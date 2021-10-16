$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $508.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

