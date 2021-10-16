LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $767,681.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00204350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00093872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,730,678 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.