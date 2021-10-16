Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$138.68 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.